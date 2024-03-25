Advertisement
MMR vaccination walk in centres in Kerry this week

Mar 25, 2024 08:56 By radiokerrynews
Vaccinator Sheila Page gets the COVID-19 vaccinations ready for each person at the Killarney walk-in vaccination centre. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is calling on people who have not have their MMR vaccine to get it now.

People can make an appointment or attend free-walk in clinics this week.

Walk-in clinics will take place in Kenmare Primary Care Centre, Railway Road, Kenmare on tomorrow from 11am to 3pm and Borg Commercial Park, Monavalley Industrial Estate, Tralee on Thursday between 9.30am to 1pm.

This catch-up campaign is focused on delivering the MMR vaccine to groups who may have missed their vaccines in the past:

•         Children (if your child had a MMR at 12 months and is due to start Junior Infants in September, they are appropriately vaccinated and will get their second dose in school)

•         Young adults

•         Health and care workers born after January 1st 1978 who may have missed MMR vaccination, or those born outside of Ireland, are advised to schedule a vaccination.

•         Anyone born in Ireland after January 1st 1978, who may have missed an MMR vaccine, is also advised to schedule a vaccination

To book an appointment see: https://www2.hse.ie/services/mmr-vaccine/book-an-appointment/

