Castlemaine insurance brokers acquired

Killarney’s Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers Ltd (GMIB.ie) has acquired Castlemaine-based Sayers Insurances Ltd company.

The Killarney company was itself acquired last year by US headquartered AssuredPartners, one of the largest independently owned insurance brokers in the world.

AssuredPartners has now announced it’s agreed to acquire Sayers Insurances Ltd, which was founded in 1987 by Garry Sayers Castlemaine, and serves over 2,000 policy holders in mid and west Kerry.

Advertisement

The transaction is expected to complete in August, and the Sayers family will continue to be actively involved in the brokerage.