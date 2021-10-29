Castlemaine Harbour study to be substantially complete by mid-2022

It's expected a detailed study on Castlemaine Harbour will be substantially completed by the middle of next year.

The OPW-funded Castlemaine Harbour Coastal Cell Study is currently ongoing. A significant element of the works, the aerial survey data gathering, was carried out in recent weeks.

One of the main outcomes of the study will be a coastal erosion management plan, along with an economic assessment of any works that are proposed. The response follows questions from Cllrs Michael Cahill and John Francis Flynn about when funding can be sought to protect the coastline from storms.