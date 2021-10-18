Castleisland town on major growth trajectory

Castleisland town is on a major growth trajectory.

That’s according to Castleisland Chamber Alliance, which says the town’s experiencing growth in trade, community activity and infrastructure investment.

The chamber says the town has a wide offering from hospitality and tourist attractions to business offerings in a wide range of sectors to health and arts and crafts, which it believes will all positively impact on the town’s future. Castleisland Chamber Alliance are also working on a marketing strategy and delivery programme for the town.