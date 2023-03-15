Castleisland to receive €250,000 to boost local economy and address vacancy

Castleisland is to receive a quarter-of-a-million euro to boost the local economy and address vacancy.

It’s part of a €1.3m funding package that’ll be provided to 11 historic towns under the 2023 Historic Towns Initiative.

The Heritage Council and Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan announced the funding.

Castleisland is set to receive €250,000 which will be used to support the community-led regeneration of the town’s main street, underpin urban revitalisation, and promote conservation-led improvements to ensure occupancy and address vacancy.