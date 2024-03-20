Advertisement
Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road reopens following cattle truck fire

Mar 20, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road reopens following cattle truck fire
A section of the Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road, which was closed for a time last night after a cattle truck went on fire, has reopened.

Gardaí say the incident occurred at around 7.40pm near at the viewing area near Glounsharoon.

Three units of the Kerry Fire Service attended the scene from the Castleisland, Tralee and Killarney units.

It’s understood there were over 40 animals in the truck at the time and they were all safely removed from the truck.

The road reopened shortly after 10pm last night.

