A section of the Castleisland- Abbeyfeale road is closed after a cattle truck went on fire.

Gardaí say the incident occurred at around 7.40pm near at the viewing area near Glansharoon.

They say the N21 road at Glansharoon has been closed and will remain so for the next number of hours.

Kerry County Council has also advised the public of the closure of this part of the Castleisland-Abbeyfeale route.