Castleisland LEA has third-highest COVID incidence rate nationally

All local electoral areas in Kerry have an above-average rate of COVID-19.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic. The Castleisland LEA has the third-highest rate nationally.

During the two-week period up Monday, there were 1,492 cases confirmed in the county, down over 60 cases on this time last week. The Killarney LEA, with 240 cases, has the lowest 14-day incidence rate per population in the county with 810.

This is well above the national rate of 676. The Corca Dhuibhne LEA, with 119 cases, has a rate of 840, while Listowel LEA’s rate now stands at 890 after 256 cases were reported over the past fortnight.

Both Tralee and Kenmare LEAs have a rate of 1,130 after a combined 650 cases. The Castleisland LEA has experienced the biggest change since last week; its increase of 30 cases on last week’s total gives it a rate of 1,289, which is the third-highest nationally.

The area recorded 221 cases over the past 14 days.