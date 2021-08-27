Advertisement
Castleisland housing development decision appealed

Aug 27, 2021 10:08 By radiokerrynews
A decision by Kerry County Council to grant planning permission for a housing development in Castleisland has been appealed.

LSG Property Developments Limited is seeking to demolish a disused funeral home at Cahereen West, Killarney Road and build the development.

It includes eight apartments, 59 houses, 134 car parking spaces and a pedestrian walk along the bank of the River Maine.

Concerns raised by the public included the scale of the development, impact on residential amenities, traffic safety and anti-social behaviour.

Kerry County Council granted permission subject to 21 conditions, this has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála which is due to give its decision on December 15th.

