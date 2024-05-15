Listowel man found guilty of assault causing harm and threatening behaviour

A Listowel man has been found guilty of assault causing harm, and threatening his then-girlfriend's family.

39-year-old Ryan Allman of Greenville, Listowel, was found guilty by a jury on two charges at Tralee Circuit Court.

Mr Allman bit the ear and fingers of his then-girlfriend's stepfather, Adao da Silva, and threatened her mother the next day.

He's due to be sentenced later today.

In September 2021, Mr Allman had been in the apartment of Lucy Shine, his then-girlfriend, where he sometimes stayed with her and her young daughter.

Ms Shine's neighbour, Rodrigo da Silva, is also a friend of her stepfather Adao da Silva.

Rodrigo called Adao to tell him he heard something going on at Lucy's apartment and asked him to come down.

Adao claimed that Mr Allman, who admitted he had consumed about a bottle and a half of wine and a small bit of drugs, punched him immediately upon entering the apartment.

Adao da Silva said he fought back against Mr Allman, and Rodrigo da Silva told the court he attempted to restrain Mr Allman.

In the course of the fight, Mr Allman bit Adao da Silva's ear and two of his fingers, which resulted in him receiving stitches in UHK later that night.

The next day, Mr Allman was seen outside the family home of his then-girlfriend's mother and stepfather in a separate part of Listowel.

While there, he threatened to kill Ms Shine's mother and all of her family, making a gun gesture.

Mr Allman said he acted in self-defence, with defence barrister Elizabeth Murphy claiming he did what any reasonable person would do when two burly Brazilians come into your home to attack you.

When asked by gardaí in his interviews why he didn't call the gardaí if he felt in danger, he told them he didn't deal with gardaí.

The jury of six men and six women unanimously agreed after an hour and 18 minutes, that Mr Allman engaged in threatening and abusive behaviour.

After a further hour and 20 minutes, the jury reached a majority verdict of ten to two that Mr Allman assaulted Adao da Silva, causing him harm.