Killarney Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the N22 yesterday morning.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Tuesday morning on the Tralee Road, at Knockeenduff, near BG Motors.

A man in his 50s was taken to Cork University Hospital by air ambulance.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling on the route, between 7.30 and 8.15 am yesterday, or any one with dash-cam footage to contact

Killarney Garda Station, on 064-6671160.