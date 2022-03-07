Castleisland gardaí seek dashcam footage as part of fatal crash investigation

Gardaí have made an appeal for witnesses or for those with dashcam footage as they investigate a fatal crash on the Kerry/Limerick border.

The three-car collision took place at Knockbrack on the N21 between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale last Wednesday, March 2nd.

Paddy Corridan of Kilmanihan, Brosna lost his life in the crash.

His funeral was held in Abbeyfeale today.

Garda Cathy Murphy says they are looking for help from witnesses who were travelling between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale last Wednesday between 5 and 5.45pm.

They’re also asking motorists to check dashcam footage which may help in the garda investigation.

Garda Murphy says this is particularly important as dashcam recordings generally overwrite themselves after a period of time.

Castleisland gardaí may be contacted at 066 7141204.