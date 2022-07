A motorist has been arrested for dangerous driving on the N21 in Castleisland.

The Kerry Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver of a Skoda Octavia which was recorded to be driving 160km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The driver will appear before the Tralee District Court at a later date, charged with dangerous driving.

If convicted, the accused faces a fine and a mandatory two-year disqualification from driving.