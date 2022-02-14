Advertisement
Castleisland councillors call for action on eyesore

Feb 14, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrynews
Castleisland councillors call for action on eyesore
Michelangelo would have the Sistine Chapel painted before an eyesore in Castleisland is tackled.

That's according to Fine Gael councillor Bobby O'Connell, who was speaking at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting about a gable adjacent to a mural in the town.

He was supporting a motion by Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly, who has asked the council to paint a gable near the mural at the bottom of Castleisland town.

Councillor Farrelly claimed the gable is being talked about at the expense of the mural.

The council says the gable wall will be painted when the weather conditions permit.

 

