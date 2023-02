Castleisland residents are being urged to "see something, say something" when it comes to drugs.

That’s the call of local Fine Gael councillor, Bobby O’Connell.

It follows a raid in the An Caislean Mór estate in the town yesterday morning, which yielded almost €16,000 worth of drugs.

Cllr O’Connell praised the Gardaí for their actions, and urged locals to report any suspicious behaviour.