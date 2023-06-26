Advertisement
Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD’s new Cathaoirleach is Bobby O’Connell

Jun 26, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD's new Cathaoirleach is Bobby O'Connell
Councillor Bobby O’Connell Cathaoirleach of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District June 2023, Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Fine Gael’s Bobby O’Connell has been elected the new Cathaoirleach of Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

The outgoing Leas-Cathaoirleach was elected unopposed, after being proposed by party colleague Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, and seconded by Fianna Fáil’s Fionnán Fitzgerald.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach Michael O’Shea was elected unopposed as Leas-Cathaoirleach of Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Bobby O’Connell says he plans to continue to work well with his MD colleagues, with a traffic plan for part of Castleisland among his priorities for the year ahead.

 

