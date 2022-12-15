Advertisement
Castleisland Chamber and Tidy Town’s Committee warmly welcomed funding boost

Dec 15, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Castleisland Chamber and Tidy Town's Committee warmly welcomed funding boost
Castleisland Chamber Alliance and the Castleisland Tidy Town’s Committee have warmly welcomed a funding announcement of €200,000 for the town.

Minister Heather Humphries made the announcement under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

They say this funding will go towards upgrading and enhancing the town’s River Walk, for community enjoyment and to increase footfall for local businesses.

Chairperson of the Chamber, Michael John Kearney says the group’s looking forward to working with the businesses and community over the coming months to on plans to further enhance the town.

