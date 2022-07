The Castleisland bypass has reopened to traffic after it was closed following a single vehicle crash last night.

The collision happened at Dooneen outside Castleisland at about 9 o’clock last night, and a woman in her 30s suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to University Hospital Kerry, and it’s believed her condition is stable.

Advertisement

The bypass was closed overnight and this morning for forensic examinations, but has since reopened and diversions are no longer in place.