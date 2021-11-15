Advertisement
Castlegregory man accused of smuggling in Greece says he was only trying to save people from drowning

Nov 15, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Castlegregory man accused of smuggling in Greece says he was only trying to save people from drowning
A Castlegregory man accused of smuggling in Greece says he was only trying to save people from drowning.

27-year-old Seán Binder, who is a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, was arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos after several months' service as a volunteer for an NGO assisting refugees and migrants in 2018.

He’s due to stand trial on Thursday, along with 22 others. He faces a number of serious charges - people smuggling, membership of a criminal organisation and espionage - and faces a possible prison sentence of 25 years.

Mr Binder says he and the fellow accused didn’t do anything wrong and they didn’t smuggle people; they were only trying to save lives.

The Castlegregory man says, even though he’s worried about the prospect of facing 25 years in jail, he’d do it all again.

