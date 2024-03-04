Cash & Carry Kitchens has announced a multi-year charity partnership with the Simon Communities of Ireland.

The Helping Homes initiative aims to address homelessness through fundraising, product donations and event sponsorship.

The company - which has 17 branches nationwide, including one in Farranfore – will be donating newly designed, manufactured and installed kitchens to homeless services across Ireland.

Cash & Carry Kitchens has also been announced as title sponsor of Simon Week 2024 as part of the partnership.