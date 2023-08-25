Careers expert advises students to pursue all avenues to follow their career of choice

Kerry-based Careers Expert Mary Lucey advised students to explore all avenues to persue the career or course of their choice.

She says students who don't get their first choice, should consider Level 7 offerings, which can later allow progression to a Level 8 degree.

Ms Lucey, who runs the company Career Ahead, advises students against settling for an alternative college course, just for the sake of it.

The college course chosen, she says, should always reflect what the students themselves are interested in: