CARA Credit Union warning public about scam circulating online

Cara Credit Union is warning the public about a scam that’s being circulated online.

An account purporting to be the financial institution, is sending messages on social media advising people they have won a competition.

The message includes a link and says the opportunity is only valid for 45 minutes.

Cara is advising if people receive the message, not to respond to it and do not click on the link.

The financial institution, which has branches in Tralee, Killorglin, Castleisland, Ballyduff, and Causeway; says they will never send a message asking to click a link.