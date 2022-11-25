Advertisement
News

Campaign calls for return of South Kerry remains currently held by Trinity College Dublin

Nov 25, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Campaign calls for return of South Kerry remains currently held by Trinity College Dublin Campaign calls for return of South Kerry remains currently held by Trinity College Dublin
Share this article

A campaign’s underway calling for the return of human remains from South Kerry, which are currently held by Trinity College Dublin.

It’s claimed the skulls of deceased people were removed from St Finian’s Bay in the 1890s and have been kept in the college’s School of Medicine since.

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly is backing the campaign.

Advertisement

He is calling on the National Museum and the Government to intervene in the campaign and support the South Kerry community that wishes to have the remains of their ancestors returned for burial.

A similar campaign is ongoing regarding human remains that originated in Inishbofin, Co. Galway which are now stored in Trinity.

The college has now launched a Legacies Review Working Group and is inviting evidence-based submissions from the public regarding the future of the Inishbofin remains; they must be submitted by December 7th.

Advertisement

It is expected that the Trinity Board will be updated on the issues surrounding the Inishbofin human remains before Christmas.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus