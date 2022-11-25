Campaign calls for return of South Kerry remains currently held by Trinity College Dublin

A campaign’s underway calling for the return of human remains from South Kerry, which are currently held by Trinity College Dublin.

It’s claimed the skulls of deceased people were removed from St Finian’s Bay in the 1890s and have been kept in the college’s School of Medicine since.

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly is backing the campaign.

He is calling on the National Museum and the Government to intervene in the campaign and support the South Kerry community that wishes to have the remains of their ancestors returned for burial.

A similar campaign is ongoing regarding human remains that originated in Inishbofin, Co. Galway which are now stored in Trinity.

The college has now launched a Legacies Review Working Group and is inviting evidence-based submissions from the public regarding the future of the Inishbofin remains; they must be submitted by December 7th.

It is expected that the Trinity Board will be updated on the issues surrounding the Inishbofin human remains before Christmas.