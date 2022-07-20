CAMHS audit to expand scope beyond cases involving ADHD diagnoses

The Minister for Mental Health and Older People has clarified that the ongoing audit of CAMHS won’t solely focus on the prescribing practices relating to children with ADHD diagnoses.

The audit of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services arose out of the Maskey Report which found that significant harm was caused to 46 children who were under the care of one doctor at the South Kerry clinic.

A further 240 children attending South Kerry CAMHS were put at risk of serious harm.

Advertisement

An expert review panel has been implemented which, Minister Mary Butler says, will examine a random sample of case files including any and all diagnoses,

If a child has any mental health symptoms and are attending the service, and are on medication, they will also be included in the clinical audit.