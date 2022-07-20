Advertisement
News

CAMHS audit to expand scope beyond cases involving ADHD diagnoses

Jul 20, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrynews
CAMHS audit to expand scope beyond cases involving ADHD diagnoses CAMHS audit to expand scope beyond cases involving ADHD diagnoses
19/08/2020 Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD during the Publication of COVID-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel report at the Department of Health, Miesian Plaza, Baggot Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
Share this article

The Minister for Mental Health and Older People has clarified that the ongoing audit of CAMHS won’t solely focus on the prescribing practices relating to children with ADHD diagnoses.

The audit of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services arose out of the Maskey Report which found that significant harm was caused to 46 children who were under the care of one doctor at the South Kerry clinic.

A further 240 children attending South Kerry CAMHS were put at risk of serious harm.

Advertisement

An expert review panel has been implemented which, Minister Mary Butler says, will examine a random sample of case files including any and all diagnoses,

If a child has any mental health symptoms and are attending the service, and are on medication, they will also be included in the clinical audit.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus