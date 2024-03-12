Advertisement
News

Calls for VAT rate on food to be reduced to 9%

Mar 12, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Calls for VAT rate on food to be reduced to 9%
Share this article

There are calls for the VAT rate on food to be reduced to 9%.

CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Eoghan O'Mara Walsh made the call.

He says reducing this rate of VAT is vital for the hospitality sector, which he says is dealing with increased costs including new labour regulations.

Advertisement

Mr O’Mara Walsh says he’d welcome the return of the reduce VAT rate across the entire tourism sector, adding the rate is way out of line with the rest of the EU.

However, he feels the immediate need lies with the food services:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Concentration of holiday homes in Kerry among highest nationally
Advertisement
Almost 1-in-10 single adults in the Southwest using emergency accommodation for the first time because their relationship with a parent broke down
Status orange warning for rain issued for Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Almost 1-in-10 single adults in the Southwest using emergency accommodation for the first time because their relationship with a parent broke down
Concentration of holiday homes in Kerry among highest nationally
Kerry councillor describes planning policy preventing development along national roads as criminal
26 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus