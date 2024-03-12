Calls for VAT rate on food to be reduced to 9%

There are calls for the VAT rate on food to be reduced to 9%.

CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Eoghan O'Mara Walsh made the call.

He says reducing this rate of VAT is vital for the hospitality sector, which he says is dealing with increased costs including new labour regulations.

Mr O’Mara Walsh says he’d welcome the return of the reduce VAT rate across the entire tourism sector, adding the rate is way out of line with the rest of the EU.

However, he feels the immediate need lies with the food services:

