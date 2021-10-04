Calls for stakeholders’ group to be formed to address problems at UHK

A stakeholders’ group needs to be formed to meet regularly and address problems at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s the view of Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

He says a plan needs to be put in place to ensure all problems at the hospital are dealt with promptly.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says there’s a lack of leadership and communication at UHK.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, he said intervention from the highest levels of Government is needed to address issues at the Tralee hospital.

He was speaking after four surgeons from UHK wrote to GPs saying non-urgent surgical referrals will no longer be accepted as 2,200 patients are waiting to be seen in the surgical out-patients department.

A meeting has now been organised for next Monday (October 11th) between management teams at UHK, the South/South West Hospital Group, which includes UHK, and Kerry Oireachtas members to brief them on services at the Tralee hospital.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says a stakeholders’ group needs to be established.

He believes it should involve consultants, staff and patients' representatives, GPs, management teams at UHK and the South/South West Hospital Group, as well as the Bon Secours and representatives from the Department of Health:

