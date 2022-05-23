Calls for signage to be erected in busy Killarney area

There are calls for signage to be erected in an area deemed a danger to both motorists and pedestrians in Killarney.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin asked the council to provide signage for pedestrians who are crossing the road from the footpath adjacent to the Johnny O'Leary statue directly across to the rear of the Jarvey stand at the Ha Ha.

He said despite the zebra crossing being 40m away, people continue to walk in straight lines across the road.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae agreed with the motion and also asked for signage to warn of horses in the area.

Killarney Municipal District engineer John Ahern said he'll look at how to best approach the issue by examining the road design.