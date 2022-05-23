Advertisement
News

Calls for signage to be erected in busy Killarney area

May 23, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Calls for signage to be erected in busy Killarney area Calls for signage to be erected in busy Killarney area
Share this article

There are calls for signage to be erected in an area deemed a danger to both motorists and pedestrians in Killarney.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin asked the council to provide signage for pedestrians who are crossing the road from the footpath adjacent to the Johnny O'Leary statue directly across to the rear of the Jarvey stand at the Ha Ha.

He said despite the zebra crossing being 40m away, people continue to walk in straight lines across the road.

Advertisement

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae agreed with the motion and also asked for signage to warn of horses in the area.

Killarney Municipal District engineer John Ahern said he'll look at how to best approach the issue by examining the road design.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus