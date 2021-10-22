Calls for safety awareness campaign on dangers of fireworks in Kerry schools

A safety awareness campaign highlighting the dangers of fireworks and bonfires should be rolled out in Kerry schools.

That's according to Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry.

He raised the issue at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

Cllr Barry says the dangers associated with Halloween festivities are something he has to raise each year.

He says Halloween should be an enjoyable time for young children but it can be a dangerous time; he says people end up flooding hospital emergency departments due to injuries from fireworks and bonfires.

The Sinn Féin councillor says fireworks are illegal and can be lethal yet they are so accessible; he adds it's frightening to see children aged five or six running around with fireworks.

Advertisement

He wants the potential dangers highlighted and feels engagement with primary and secondary schools should be happening early each year; he adds parents and guardians also have a role to play.

Cllr Tom Barry says there is an element of anti-social behaviour associated with Halloween and for some people the festivities start up to six weeks before Halloween.

He says it's a time of year some people dread as a result and while he acknowledges young people have suffered due to the pandemic, he says they should be told to enjoy Halloween in a safe manner.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says each year Kerry Fire Service runs a safety awareness campaign to highlight the dangers associated with the Halloween festivities and to advise the public of the dangers associated with bonfires and illegal fireworks; this campaign will run again this year.

It adds due to the ongoing public health restrictions, it's currently not possible to call to schools to deliver our fire safety message.