Calls for official launch of See Something, Say Something campaign in Listowel

Jan 29, 2023 18:01 By radiokerrynews
Calls for official launch of See Something, Say Something campaign in Listowel
There are calls for a launch date to be provided for the roll-out of the See Something, Say Something campaign in Listowel.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry says he’s been calling for this initiative, which allows the public to anonymously text Gardaí about incidents of concern, for over two years.

He says while he knows it’s functioning in the area, he believes there won’t be buy in from the public until there’s an official launch.

Kerry County Council has been in contact with Gardaí and it will seek a further update on the launch.

In order to report an incident, people can send a text to 50555 with the location of where the anti-social behaviour is occurring.

