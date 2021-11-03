Calls for more resources for Kerry ambulance service after baby waited 3-hours for help

A Kerry mother is calling for more resources to be given to run the ambulance service after a 3-hour wait for assistance for her baby son who was experiencing breathing difficulties.

Paula, who is a nurse from the Killarney area, called the ambulance after her 5-month-old baby boy's airway became blocked.

Her baby had a bad cough and became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

Paula managed to free his airway, but called the ambulance around 3pm as she feared it may happen again due to his ongoing cough.

She waited three-hours before contacting the NAS again and was told they were over an hour away.

Paula eventually drove her son to University Hopsital Kerry herself: