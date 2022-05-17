Calls for Irish Water to explain flow of thousands of litres of water onto Fenit beach

There are calls for Irish Water to explain why thousands of litres of water are flowing onto Fenit beach every day.

Local man Seán Lyons discovered the water, which appears to be clear and treated, flowing on to the beach.

Irish Water has been made aware that this is happening, and has not yet responded to queries about it from Radio Kerry News.

Seán Lyons says it’s frustrating to see thousands of litres of clean water flowing into the sea.

This is still pouring treated water onto the sand in Fenit County Kerry 24 hours a day. I reported a week ago. pic.twitter.com/trzeMxkkLY — sean lyons (@spiceloft) May 16, 2022