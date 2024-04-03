Advertisement
News

Calls for Government to incentivise homeowners to live in urban areas

Apr 3, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
The Government should incentivise homeowners to live in urban areas, rather than living in more rural parts of the county.

That’s according to the President of the Irish Planning Institute, Gavin Lawlor.

He was reacting to Government proposals which would encourage the development of housing in rural towns and villages on brownfield sites, rather than in housing estates outside these areas.

Mr Lawlor says the Irish Planning Institute believes if taxation was applied to greenfield development sites houses either won’t be built or the houses will be more expensive if they are built.

He believes incentivising homeowners will encourage people to live in more urban areas:

