Calls for Garda response to riots to be more robust

The Garda response to riots, like those that occurred in Dublin last week, must be more robust.

That’s according to Dr David McInerney, who is a retired head of the Garda Racial, Intercultural and Diversity Unit.

Riots in Dublin last Thursday saw buses, Garda cars and a Luas set on fire, while shops were damaged and looted.

The violence came after a stabbing at a school at Parnell Square East which left a 5-year-old girl in a critical condition and a woman in a serious but stable condition.

Dr David McInerney says Garda management assess the risk of a situation and send orders to their members on the ground.

He says Gardaí are there to protect people’s rights to be safe in a public environment: