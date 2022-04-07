Advertisement
Calls for feasibility study on possibility of connecting Kerry greenways

Apr 7, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
A feasibility study should be carried out now on the possibility of connecting the South Kerry Greenway with other parts of the county.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill wants the study to look into developing a greenway between Glenbeigh and Killorglin, and on to Farranfore connecting with Tralee, Killarney and West Kerry.

He says a full route connecting all greenways in the county should be the council’s objective.

The council says €100,000 has been provided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for a feasibility study to connect the South Kerry Greenway and the North Kerry Greenway.

