Drivers of large vehicles shouldn't drive Conor Pass says councillor

A West Kerry councillor says drivers of large vehicles need to comply with signage advising them not to drive the Conor Pass.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald was speaking after an articulated lorry got stuck on the narrow mountain pass route, which is one of the highest nationally, for several hours yesterday.

Kerry County Council says there is signage at either end of the Conor Pass advising motorists that the road is not suitable for HGVs and large vehicles; there’s similar signage at the junctions at Camp and Cloghane.

Dingle gardaí have said some drivers of large vehicles are ending up on the route because they are following online navigational directions.

However, Clr Fitzgerald doesn't accept this and says it’s an excuse: