Advertisement
News

Drivers of large vehicles shouldn't drive Conor Pass says councillor

Apr 21, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Drivers of large vehicles shouldn't drive Conor Pass says councillor Drivers of large vehicles shouldn't drive Conor Pass says councillor
Share this article

A West Kerry councillor says drivers of  large vehicles need to comply with signage advising them not to drive the Conor Pass.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald was speaking after an articulated lorry got stuck on the narrow mountain pass route, which is one of the highest nationally, for several hours yesterday.

Kerry County Council says there is signage at either end of the Conor Pass advising motorists that the road is not suitable for HGVs and large vehicles; there’s similar signage at the junctions at Camp and Cloghane.

Advertisement

Dingle gardaí have said some drivers of large vehicles are ending up on the route because they are following online navigational directions.

However, Clr Fitzgerald doesn't accept this and says it’s an excuse:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus