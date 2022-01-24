Calls for deer census in wake of stag attack

The PRO of the Irish Deer Commission has said a census of deer numbers is needed.

Damien Hannigan was speaking after a woman was hospitalised as a result of a deer attack in Glencar near Killorglin on Saturday.

Mr Hannigan said while an incident like this is extremely rare, it's important for people to maintain a distance of at least 50 metres from wild deer as they are highly unpredictable.

Advertisement

He said that, on average, 8,000 deer are culled a year and that level should be maintained.

Mr Hannigan added that, under no circumstances, should people feed a wild deer.

Advertisement

Local councillor Michael Cahill, who knows the woman injured in the attack, says the increasing number of deer in Kerry is a problem.

Mr Cahill says further culling is required to prevent future attacks and the spreading of ticks.