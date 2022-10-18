Calls for clarity on future of Cahersiveen primary care centre

There are calls for clarity to be provided on the future of a primary care centre in Cahersiveen.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says the area needs this facility, adding it’s been on the agenda for a decade or more.

He was speaking after a letter from the HSE to councillors in the Kenmare MD indicated the project was stalled due to rising costs.

His party colleague Norma Moriarty says she was speaking to the HSE's chief officer for the area Michael Fitzgerald this morning; he told her negotiations are ongoing and the project is still deliverable.

Cllr Michael Cahill says this facility is urgently needed: