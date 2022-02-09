Advertisement
News

Calls for Caha Tunnel repairs to be carried out through the night

Feb 9, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Calls for Caha Tunnel repairs to be carried out through the night Calls for Caha Tunnel repairs to be carried out through the night
https://www.geograph.ie/photo/3543667
Share this article

A Kenmare councillor has called on Kerry County Council to carry out emergency repair works on a South Kerry tunnel through the night.

Cllr Dan McCarthy says the closure of the Caha Tunnel on the N71 route between Kenmare and Cork will be majorly disruptive to people living in the area.

The tunnel, which was closed for 10 weeks before Christmas to carry out major restoration works, was struck by an oversized heavy goods vehicle on Monday.

Advertisement

An emergency road closure is in place until 6pm on Saturday.

Dan McCarthy says that a barrier should have been erected to prevent further damage to the tunnel.

He says locals have suffered enough and shouldn't be disrupted further by more works.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus