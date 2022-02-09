Calls for Caha Tunnel repairs to be carried out through the night

A Kenmare councillor has called on Kerry County Council to carry out emergency repair works on a South Kerry tunnel through the night.

Cllr Dan McCarthy says the closure of the Caha Tunnel on the N71 route between Kenmare and Cork will be majorly disruptive to people living in the area.

The tunnel, which was closed for 10 weeks before Christmas to carry out major restoration works, was struck by an oversized heavy goods vehicle on Monday.

Advertisement

An emergency road closure is in place until 6pm on Saturday.

Dan McCarthy says that a barrier should have been erected to prevent further damage to the tunnel.

He says locals have suffered enough and shouldn't be disrupted further by more works.