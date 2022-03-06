Calls for action to tackle serious dog fouling issue in Killarney

There are calls for action to tackle the serious dog fouling issue in Killarney.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney MD, Labour councillor Marie Moloney and by Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher both brought motions on the issue before the Killarney MD meeting.

They stated it was a serious issue in the town, particularly on walk and cycleways.

Advertisement

Cllr Marie Moloney said it’s grossly unfair for people, especially people in wheelchairs or those with buggies, to see so much dog fouling in Killarney.

She’s calling on the council to erect signs, adding an information campaign is needed.

Cllr Marie Moloney acknowledges that the enforcement officer can’t be everywhere, but says fines are needed to ensure people pick up after their dogs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, councillor Niall Kelleher says there are serious issues with dog fouling and he’s calling for additional signage and bins to be provided to help tackle the issue.

He says members of the public also need to pull up people they see not cleaning up after their dogs.

Other MD councillors stated personal responsibility also played a part.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council’s Ger O’Brien says huge work has been put into this area, adding most people are responsible.

He says 22 fines were issued for dog fouling last year and the council is running ongoing awareness campaigns.

It was confirmed at the meeting that Killarney Municipal District will provide additional signage and dog fouling bins.