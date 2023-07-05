There are calls for action to prevent people using jet-skis irresponsibly in Kerry.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris and Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy brought motions relating to the issue before the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris called for a safe launch site and designated locations for motorised water vehicles with cordoned-off areas for safe swimming zones at beaches.

She stated it was only a minority of jet-ski users that are causing issues, but she feels it’s imperative to have such safe zoned to protect people, particularly children.

The council says the Kerry County Council Recreational Craft and Personal Watercraft Bye-Laws 2022 says their use within 300 metres seaward of the water’s edge is banned.

They also require everyone operating such a vehicle to act in a way to avoid causing danger or annoyance.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy tabled a motion calling for regulations on the use of jet skis and the licensing of them to be introduced as a matter of urgency.

He told the meeting it was outrageous that someone could buy a jet ski and go straight out onto the water with it, without a licence or any training.