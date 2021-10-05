Advertisement
News

Calls for a columbarium wall to be built in Castleisland

Oct 5, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Calls for a columbarium wall to be built in Castleisland Calls for a columbarium wall to be built in Castleisland
Share this article

There are calls for a columbarium wall to be built in Castleisland.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O'Connell brought a motion to the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, asking the council to consider providing the interment structure. He says there is one in Killarney's new graveyard, one is planned for Tralee, and Castleisland shouldn't be excluded.

Councillor O'Connell's call received unanimous support from fellow councillors. The council says, while there isn't a plan to construct one in Castleisland, it'll monitor the demand and requirement for the provision of a columbarium wall in the future.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus