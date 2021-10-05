There are calls for a columbarium wall to be built in Castleisland.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O'Connell brought a motion to the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, asking the council to consider providing the interment structure. He says there is one in Killarney's new graveyard, one is planned for Tralee, and Castleisland shouldn't be excluded.

Councillor O'Connell's call received unanimous support from fellow councillors. The council says, while there isn't a plan to construct one in Castleisland, it'll monitor the demand and requirement for the provision of a columbarium wall in the future.