Call to highlight urgent need for private housing developments in Kerry

May 24, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry councillor is calling for a seminar for the construction industry to highlight the urgent need for private housing developments in Kerry.

Tralee Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane wants the county council to organise such an event, in conjunction with the Construction Industry Federation Kerry Branch.

He believes a seminar could work out what can be done to speed up the process, and if there are issues around financing and planning, that these could be discussed.

He notes there are issues, not just with backlogs in An Bord Pleanála in the planning system, but he feels the banks aren’t funding small to medium builders.

He says the council needs to be seen to assist building, and to re-energise it, adding there have been no new private building schemes in Tralee in 10 years, only ones built by the council.

 

