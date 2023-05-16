Call to ban escooters from Kerry greenways turned down

A call to ban escooters from Kerry greenways has been turned down.

Councillors have adopted guidelines for use of the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways.

These are the 16km route from Listowel to Abbeyfeale, and 13.6km section from Tralee to Fenit.

There was much debate as to whether escooters should be banned from the cycle and walkways, however, a motion to do so was defeated.

The Draft Greenway Usage Guidelines came before the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council for approval.

They include guidelines for cyclists and ones for pet owners, with all pets required to be on a short lead.

The guidelines also stipulate that camping, barbecues, motorised vehicles, quad bikes, and motorbikes aren’t allowed on the greenways.

They also contain guidance around events on greenways, with large gatherings and commercial events not allowed.

Councillor Jim Finucane asked that escooters be banned from the greenways, saying that with the speed some people travel on them, they’re a danger, and people would be fearful of them.

Councillors Johnnie Wall and Deirdre Ferris said they both know of women injured after colliding with escooters, with councillor Ferris adding e-scooters must be banned where there’s foot traffic.

Council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell said such a ban on escooters would be more suited to bye-laws, which would be legally binding, as these are just guidelines on the use of greenways.

She said it would be helpful if there was national guidance and legislation, adding these guidelines could be reviewed in a number of months.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae proposed the guidelines be accepted as they were; he’s against a ban, saying escooters can do the same speeds as ebikes or pedal bikes.

A vote was taken on Councillor Finucane’s proposed amendment to exclude escooters, but it was defeated – 15 against, nine for, with nine councillors absent.