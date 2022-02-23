Call for regular meetings between Kerry councillors and the fire service

A Kerry councillor is calling for regular meetings between elected members and the fire service.

Waterville councillor Norma Moriarty made the appeal, after there was consternation about a directive to fire crews before Storm Eunice.

They were told by Kerry County Council not to be on standby at stations during the red weather warning, as had previously been the protocol.

Advertisement

There's a fear this would put crews at risk if there was an emergency, as they'd have to travel to the fire station during a red alert.

Cllr Moriarty believes Kerry Fire Service should making annual presentations to council members.