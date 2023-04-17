Advertisement
Call for national dog DNA database in wake of Kerry sheep attacks

Apr 17, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Call for national dog DNA database in wake of Kerry sheep attacks
Sneem farmer Patrick McCarthy and John Joe Fitzgerald who is Kerry representative on the national council of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association,
There should be a national database for dog DNA, so dogs can be identified if they attack a herd and their owners can be traced.

That’s according to the Kerry representative on the national council of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association, John Joe Fitzgerald.

He was speaking after 90 sheep belonging to Patrick McCarthy from Sneem, died as a result of dogs last week.

Some of the animals drowned after being forced to jump off a cliff to escape, while others were killed by the dogs.

John Joe Fitzgerald says it shouldn’t fall on farmers to pay to dispose of animals that are killed in such incidents:

