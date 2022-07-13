Call for meeting with Irish Water over persistent water breaks in North Kerry

Kerry County Council is to try to organise a meeting with Irish Water about persistent water breaks in North Kerry.

The Moyvane/Knockanure area is regularly without water, due to breaks in the line, but these pipes are due to be replaced in September.

At the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, both councillors Mike Kennelly and Aoife Thornton called for this to happen sooner, before the new school year begins.

Irish Water is due to undertake repair works in September on 1.5km of water mains serving the Moyvane, Knockanure, Tarmons, and Tarbert areas.

Councillors Mike Kennelly and Aoife Thornton are asking that this work be carried out before the school term starts.

Both Murhur National School, Moyvane and Scoil Chorp Chríost, Knockanure missed eight school days in the past year due to breaks.

Councillor Kennelly said as well as the schools and people in their homes, the outages are affecting the work of Knockanure Meals on Wheels, which suffered its 18th break this year in recent days.

Councillor Thornton said as well as the 1.5km of pipes due to be replaced, another section needs upgrading, as breaks are causing flooding in Ahavoher graveyard.

Executive Engineer with the council’s Water Services Department, Charlie O’Leary, said breaks in the section of pipe at the graveyard are being caused by breaks on the main section of pipe.

He said Irish Water said the earliest it can start the replacement works is September, but he’ll ask the agency if they can be done sooner.

Councillor Aoife Thornton called for a meeting with Irish Water, and Charlie O’Leary agreed to try to organise one.