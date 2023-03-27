Advertisement
Call for Knocknagoshel residents apply Glanruddery Wind Farm community fund

Mar 27, 2023 10:03 By radiokerrynews
Call for Knocknagoshel residents apply Glanruddery Wind Farm community fund
Community groups close to Knocknagoshel are being urged apply for funding.

ChangeX and Greencoat Renewables have launched community funds totalling €200,000 across locations close to Greencoat's wind farms.

€29,000 of this has been allocated to Glanruddery Wind Farm which is located between Lyreacrompane and Knocknagoshel.

The funds are aimed at supporting existing groups and individuals based within 10km of the wind farm, to start a new project or expand an existing one.

The closing date of applications is 28th April.

More information can be found on https://www.changex.org/ie/funds/glanaruddery-community-fund#ideas-grid-section.

