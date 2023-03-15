Call for Kerry young investors to enter James Dyson Award

Young Kerry inventors are being called on to enter the James Dyson Award - an engineering competition.

It’s open to people who've been enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate engineering or design course within the last four years.

There’s prize fund up to €34,000 for international winners, €5,700 for each national winner.

The deadline for entries is July 19th, with forms available on James Dyson Award website.

Application forms are available on https://www.jamesdysonaward.org/en-IE/.