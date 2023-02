Kerry writers are being invited to enter the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award 2023.

Entries are being accepted from February 1st last year to January 31st this year, with a prize of €20,000 on offer for the winner.

The five shortlisted novels will be announced in April.

The closing date for submissions is March 1st; winners will be presented on May 31st at the opening ceremony of Listowel Writers’ Week Literary Festival.