Call for Kerry SMEs to apply for €100,000 bursary fund

Kerry businesses are being encouraged to apply for a new bursary.

Three Ireland is funding a grants for small businesses programme, which is managed by the small business network, Enterprise Nation.

SMEs are being urged to apply for some of the €100,000 bursary, which will be split between 10 small businesses.

Advertisement

The bursary will be made up of cash, plus advice, support and connectivity solutions from Three Ireland’s expert business advisers.

The closing date for applications is October 2nd.

For more information visit: three.ie/business/sme-grants