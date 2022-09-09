Advertisement
News

Call for Kerry SMEs to apply for €100,000 bursary fund

Sep 9, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Call for Kerry SMEs to apply for €100,000 bursary fund Call for Kerry SMEs to apply for €100,000 bursary fund
Share this article

Kerry businesses are being encouraged to apply for a new bursary.

Three Ireland is funding a grants for small businesses programme, which is managed by the small business network, Enterprise Nation.

SMEs are being urged to apply for some of the €100,000 bursary, which will be split between 10 small businesses.

Advertisement

The bursary will be made up of cash, plus advice, support and connectivity solutions from Three Ireland’s expert business advisers.

The closing date for applications is October 2nd.

For more information visit: three.ie/business/sme-grants

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus